Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 23, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Brilliant Belgium back on track with 2-0 win over Romania

An action-packed game set up a Group E showdown with all four teams on three points

Brilliant Belgium back on track with 2-0 win over Romania
Euro 2024 - Group E - Belgium v Romania - Cologne Stadium, Cologne, Germany - Jun 22, 2024 Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

>> Reuters

Published : 23 Jun 2024, 08:40 AM

Updated : 23 Jun 2024, 08:40 AM

Related Stories
Copa America 2024 Fixtures
Copa America 2024 Fixtures
Messi leads Argentina for pre-Copa America friendlies
Messi leads Argentina for pre-Copa America friendlies
Malaysian footballer calls for justice after acid attack
Malaysian footballer calls for justice after acid attack
Haaland becomes 'Barbarian King' in Clash of Clans
Haaland becomes 'Barbarian King' in Clash of Clans
Read More
Goat scandal: Motiur removed from NBR
Goat scandal: Motiur removed from NBR
Gazipur warehouse catches fire
Gazipur warehouse catches fire
AL embodies struggle, success, and culture: Quader
AL embodies struggle, success, and culture: Quader
Inspired Afghanistan stun Australia
Inspired Afghanistan stun Australia
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More