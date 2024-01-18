Secondary schools closed in Chuadanga as mercury drops below 10°C

The authorities have ordered the closure of secondary schools in Chuadanga for Thursday after the temperature in the district dipped below 10 degrees Celsius amid biting winter cold across Bangladesh.

District Education Officer Md Ataur Rahman announced the decision on Wednesday, prompting the schools to issue notices for the students.

The decision was also circulated on social media to inform the students and their parents.

Officials said the schools will reopen on Sunday after weekly holidays if the weather improves.

No decision, however, was made about the primary schools.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education and the Directorate of Primary Education on Tuesday caused confusion with conflicting guidelines about the temperature threshold for school closures to save students from bitter winter cold.