Bangladesh border guard killed in firing by India’s BSF

A sepoy of Border Guard Bangladesh has died after being shot by India’s Border Security Force personnel fired their guns at Benapole border on Jashore.

The body of Mohammad Raisuddin is on the Indian side of the border. BGB lodged a strong protest against the incident at a battalion commander-level flag meeting.

Lt Col Ahmed Hasan Jamil, the commander of 49 BGB Battalion in Jashore, announced the news of Raisuddin’s death in a statement at midnight on Tuesday.