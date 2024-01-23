    বাংলা

    Bangladesh border guard killed in firing by India’s BSF

    BGB says he was chasing a group of cattle smugglers at Benapole in Jashore

    Jashore Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 Jan 2024, 10:45 PM
    Updated : 22 Jan 2024, 10:45 PM

    A sepoy of Border Guard Bangladesh has died after being shot by India’s Border Security Force personnel fired their guns at Benapole border on Jashore.

    The body of Mohammad Raisuddin is on the Indian side of the border. BGB lodged a strong protest against the incident at a battalion commander-level flag meeting.

    Lt Col Ahmed Hasan Jamil, the commander of 49 BGB Battalion in Jashore, announced the news of Raisuddin’s death in a statement at midnight on Tuesday.

    He said a BGB patrol challenged a group of cattle smugglers after seeing them cross the border in an area near Dhanyokhola border outpost around 5:30am on Monday.

    When the smugglers started running away towards the Indian side, the BGB personnel chased them, but Raisuddin got disconnected from the team because of dense fog.

    Raisuddin could not be found initially, but BGB came to know from different sources later that he was injured in BSF firing and was undergoing treatment at a hospital there.

    The flag meeting was called immediately and BGB learnt there that Raisuddin died in hospital.

    BGB demanded a proper investigation into the incident and sent a letter of protest against the killing of the sepoy.

    Speaking to bdnews24.com, Lt Col Jamil said they were trying to bring back Raisuddin’s body as early as possible.

    RELATED STORIES
    A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier stands next to camels during a rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning, in New Delhi, India, Jan 15, 2024.
    Indian air traffic disrupted on third day of dense fog
    As many as 128 flights from the New Delhi airport were delayed, with 33 cancelled, aviation site Flightradar24 shows
    Border guards prepared to confront any challenges during elections, says chief
    DG: border guards ready for election challenges
    He announces comprehensive security measures to counter any disruptions during the election
    BGB at metro station before polls
    BGB at metro station before polls
    Border Guard Bangladesh personnel patrolled Agargaon Metro Rail Station in Dhaka with their dog squad and striking force on Sunday, Dec 31, 2023, ahead of the Jan 7 general election.
    Body of Bangladesh national shot dead by India’s BSF returned after 3 days
    BSF returns body of Bangladeshi national after 3 days
    Zahirul Islam's body has been handed over to the family

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024