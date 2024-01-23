Bangladesh border guard killed in firing by India’s BSF

A sepoy of Border Guard Bangladesh has died after being shot by India’s Border Security Force personnel fired their guns at Benapole border on Jashore.
The body of Mohammad Raisuddin is on the Indian side of the border. BGB lodged a strong protest against the incident at a battalion commander-level flag meeting.
Lt Col Ahmed Hasan Jamil, the commander of 49 BGB Battalion in Jashore, announced the news of Raisuddin’s death in a statement at midnight on Tuesday.
He said a BGB patrol challenged a group of cattle smugglers after seeing them cross the border in an area near Dhanyokhola border outpost around 5:30am on Monday.
When the smugglers started running away towards the Indian side, the BGB personnel chased them, but Raisuddin got disconnected from the team because of dense fog.
Raisuddin could not be found initially, but BGB came to know from different sources later that he was injured in BSF firing and was undergoing treatment at a hospital there.
The flag meeting was called immediately and BGB learnt there that Raisuddin died in hospital.
BGB demanded a proper investigation into the incident and sent a letter of protest against the killing of the sepoy.
Speaking to bdnews24.com, Lt Col Jamil said they were trying to bring back Raisuddin’s body as early as possible.