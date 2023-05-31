Yunus to pay Tk 120m to NBR after losing income tax appeal

The High Court has dismissed three applications by Muhammad Yunus challenging the validity of the National Board of Revenue's demand for millions in income tax from the Nobel laureate.

As a result of the ruling, Yunus must now pay Tk 120 million to the tax authority, according to Attorney General AM Amin Uddin.

The panel of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar and Justice Rashed Jahangir announced the verdict on Wednesday.