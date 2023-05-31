    বাংলা

    Yunus to pay Tk 120m to NBR after losing income tax appeal

    The High Court rules against the Nobel laureate in three income tax reference applications filed against the tax authority

    Court Correspondent
    Published : 31 May 2023, 07:58 AM
    Updated : 31 May 2023, 07:58 AM

    The High Court has dismissed three applications by Muhammad Yunus challenging the validity of the National Board of Revenue's demand for millions in income tax from the Nobel laureate.

    As a result of the ruling, Yunus must now pay Tk 120 million to the tax authority, according to Attorney General AM Amin Uddin.

    The panel of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar and Justice Rashed Jahangir announced the verdict on Wednesday.

