Letter reveals BRT contractor ignored warnings and consultant did not act

A Chinese contractor did nothing to ensure safety at the site of the Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit project on the busy road from Shahjalal International Airport to Gazipiur, while the government company and its consultant supervising the work had only warned the contractor about its responsibilities.

A letter, seen by bdnews24.com, has now revealed how negligence and carelessness engulfed the project before it was suspended due to the deaths of five people in an accident in Uttara.

They died after a crane tilted and dropped a concrete girder on a passing car on Monday. No measures were in place to control traffic during the risky job. The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested the crane operator, his assistant, a security guard, and six other people for their suspected involvement with the accident.