Blazing Gulshan building was armed with fire safety tools. They were of no use

The building in Gulshan that caught fire was equipped with safety tools. Yet the residents of the upscale structure did not use them to save themselves, raising questions in the aftermath.
Fire hydrants were available but people in the building, which was located in a space with no other buildings around, had no training in extinguishing fire or experience in fire drills. Worse, the security guard barred people from entering to help douse the flames.
Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam said: “Awareness, awareness, awareness! I myself went there. It was clear that the building was constructed following all the codes with fire safety and emergency exits in place.”
“They did everything to prepare in case a fire erupts. It’s a fine building with educated and wealthy people residing in it. But they got stuck in the fire. It’s always uncertain when something like this might happen.”
“The security was fine but did those who live there know what to do in such emergencies. Staircases, pumps, everything was there, but who would use them? Did they have a fire drill certificate? We conduct drills at factories but not at homes.”
GATES SHUT ‘FOR SECURITY’ IN EMERGENCY
Six duplex apartments on every floor of the 13-storey building, except the ground floor, house several families. Many people got stuck at their apartments after the blaze engulfed the building.
It took the firefighters four hours to douse the fire. Two victims died and another was critically injured after jumping off to save themselves from the scorching flames.
Several people plunged from the balcony of the flat owned by Fahim Sinha, a director of Acme Group and Bangladesh Cricket Board. He lived on the top two floors of the building with his family.
Anwar Hossain, 30, who worked as a cook for Fahim, was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries.
Another cook for Fahim who fell, Rajib aka Raju also died in the intensive care of ZH Sikder Women’s Medical College Hospital around 3am.
The building was cordoned off at night after the fire was put out as the residents took refuge in their relatives’ homes.
However, people who gathered to help, including community firefighters, before the fire service units got there, complained that they were barred from providing assistance citing “security”.
The security guards later said fire service personnel were on their way. “What could the locals do to help?” one of them said. The guards admitted they did not know what to do during fire emergencies.
Allegations also emerged that the owner of a building next to the burnt one did not allow entry to the first responders who needed more space to spray water to the affected parts.
Saiful Islam, who works at a private company in Gulshan, said: “The owners of the duplex building beside the one on fire did not let anyone enter even after the fire service people came. Later the fire service took down the gate for entry. The fire could’ve spread to that house as well. The firefighters were forced to get a water connection from another building.”
The security guard of that building, Alam Dewan, said: “We can’t say when the building caught fire. The fire service people came and cut down a tree near our house, but the firetruck still did not fit. Things had already happened by the time they took water from the other house.”
HOW THE FIRE BROKE OUT
Md Mahfizul Hasan, an engineer at New Age Garments Ltd, arrived to check on the flat of the company’s Managing Director Arif Ibrahim.
He said: “I’m a civil engineer. I was there when the building was constructed. The building was equipped with everything needed to make it safe. We had private hydrants and an induction system, which were all functional.”
Mayor Atiqul mentioned that the electricity connection and electrical earthing connection climbed the building through a single pipe and he asked engineers and the fire service to check whether anything flammable existed between them which might have sparked the fire.
Md A Ahad, deputy commissioner of police, said the fire service suspected that it might have originated from an electrical short circuit. The fire service and Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha would check for any lapses in the safety measure, he added.
Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury, a fire service director who is heading a five-member investigation committee, inspected the building on Monday.
Tajul said the building lacked safety measures on “many counts” but did not give further details on them.
Asked whether the building had emergency exits or fire extinguishers, he said: “We don’t really want to speak about these matters right now. We’ll get more information and things might look different then.”
Tajul said each flat in the building was decorated with a lot of flammable materials.
On how the fire broke out, he said: “The building’s gas and power connections are located in the same place. Now it’s difficult to say where and how the fire started without proper investigation.”
WHY VICTIMS JUMPED OFF
Imran Hossain, the chauffeur of a co-owner of American International University who lives in a flat in the building, said the fire service brought the residents down through the front of the building but were unable to go to the side where four people jumped off.
“Those people were standing there for two and a half hours, signalling rescuers using mobile phone flashlights but no one was able to help them down. It’s impossible to describe the situation. If they jumped on the beam, they would’ve died immediately. People started screaming after they jumped off.”
Shamsuddin, chauffeur of ACME Group’s managing director, said: “The firefighters kept spraying water but it wasn’t working. We asked them to cut down a tree to hose water from one side but they were delaying too much and the fire was spreading fast.”
He added that Shama Hossain Sinha, Fahim’s wife, was standing at the balcony at that time.
“We saw flames turning red on the ninth floor and reaching for the upper floor. She then went to a corner of the balcony along with her workers but they were not able to stand there. Unable to take it anymore, Raju and Anwar jumped off, followed by the maid and Shama Rahman.”
Shama, who jumped into the swimming pool with the others, was in “critical” condition. She suffered respiratory problems besides injuries to her waist and other parts of the body.
RESIDENTS’ ARRIVAL
Enamul Haque Kalam, the owner of Kona Enterprise that supplied the construction materials for the building, said: “The building’s owners are former Feni-3 MP and former president of BNP’s Feni unit late Muhammad Mosharraf Hossain and Md Zakir Hossain. It has 26 flats, some were sold and others rented.”
“Everything here was done following the law. RAJUK definitely provided a certificate. It’s a new building constructed in 2011-12.”
Most of the owners sent their representatives for the handover of the flats on Monday.
Deputy Commissioner Ahad said: “Police are providing security but none of us are going upstairs. So we don’t really know the situation inside.”
The representatives of Fahim and Arif said the flats of their employers were gutted.
