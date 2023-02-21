Blazing Gulshan building was armed with fire safety tools. They were of no use

HOW THE FIRE BROKE OUT

Md Mahfizul Hasan, an engineer at New Age Garments Ltd, arrived to check on the flat of the company’s Managing Director Arif Ibrahim.

He said: “I’m a civil engineer. I was there when the building was constructed. The building was equipped with everything needed to make it safe. We had private hydrants and an induction system, which were all functional.”

Mayor Atiqul mentioned that the electricity connection and electrical earthing connection climbed the building through a single pipe and he asked engineers and the fire service to check whether anything flammable existed between them which might have sparked the fire.

Md A Ahad, deputy commissioner of police, said the fire service suspected that it might have originated from an electrical short circuit. The fire service and Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha would check for any lapses in the safety measure, he added.

Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury, a fire service director who is heading a five-member investigation committee, inspected the building on Monday.

Tajul said the building lacked safety measures on “many counts” but did not give further details on them.

Asked whether the building had emergency exits or fire extinguishers, he said: “We don’t really want to speak about these matters right now. We’ll get more information and things might look different then.”

Tajul said each flat in the building was decorated with a lot of flammable materials.

On how the fire broke out, he said: “The building’s gas and power connections are located in the same place. Now it’s difficult to say where and how the fire started without proper investigation.”