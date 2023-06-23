Two girls, aged 4, die after swallowing rat poison mistaken for chocolate

Two 4-year-old girls have died after consuming rat poison they mistook for chocolate in Brahmnbaria’s Sarail Upazila.

The incident occurred at Barpakia village on Thursday afternoon, Aruail union council Chairman Md Mosharaf Hossain Bhuiyan said.

The girls have been identified as cousins Fatema Begum, daughter of Ilias Mia, and Jannat, daughter of Kashem Mia.