    বাংলা

    Two girls, aged 4, die after swallowing rat poison mistaken for chocolate

    The girls were playing near a rat hole where the adults of the family put rodenticides to kill rats in Brahmanbaria

    Brahmanbaria Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 June 2023, 09:47 PM
    Updated : 22 June 2023, 09:47 PM

    Two 4-year-old girls have died after consuming rat poison they mistook for chocolate in Brahmnbaria’s Sarail Upazila.

    The incident occurred at Barpakia village on Thursday afternoon, Aruail union council Chairman Md Mosharaf Hossain Bhuiyan said.

    The girls have been identified as cousins Fatema Begum, daughter of Ilias Mia, and Jannat, daughter of Kashem Mia.

    Citing their relatives, Mosharaf said the girls were playing near a rat hole where the adults of the family put rodenticides to kill rats.

    When they found the rat poison, they mistook it for chocolate and swallowed it, Mosharaf said.

    After they became sick, the relatives took them to Sarail Upazila Health Complex where one of the children was declared dead.

    The other girl died on the way to Brahmanbaria General Hospital.

    Md Aslam Hossain, chief of Sarail Police Station, said he sent officers to the village for details.

    RELATED STORIES
    A truck is left in a crumpled heap following a head-on collision with a pick-up van in Sylhet's Dakshin Surma Upazila.
    14 dead in Sylhet road accident
    A truck collided head-on with a pick-up van carrying construction workers in Dakshin Surma, killing 11 people instantly
    Cumilla court sentences five people to death for schoolboy murder
    5 to die for Cumilla schoolboy murder
    The murder was committed over a dispute involving a romantic relationship
    Three dead after bus crushes autorickshaw in Habiganj
    3 die in Habiganj road accident
    Two passengers and the driver of an autorickshaw were killed after the three-wheeler was hit by a bus in Shayestaganj
    2 microbus passengers die in Cumilla road accident
    2 die in Cumilla road crash
    A Chattogram-bound truck rammed the microbus from behind and both vehicles fell into a ditch next to the highway

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp