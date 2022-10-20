    বাংলা

    Another man dies of burns from Gazipur fire, taking toll to 4

    The death toll from the incident has risen to four. Another victim is still in critical condition

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 Oct 2022, 05:24 AM
    Updated : 20 Oct 2022, 05:24 AM

    Another man has died of burn injuries after a covered van transporting gas cylinders caught fire at a Gazipur filling station.

    The death toll from the incident now stands at four.

    Sirajul Islam Tutul, 28, died at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute at 7 am on Thursday.

    Tutul had suffered burns on 40 percent of his body, Dr ASM Ayub Hossain, a resident physician at the institute said.

    Another victim of the incident is still receiving treatment at the hospital. His condition is also critical.

    Tutul was a native of Mymensingh’s Kotwali.

    Five people suffered burn injuries after a fire started on a vehicle carrying gas cylinders at a filling station in the Borobari area by the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in the Gazipur Metropolitan Area on Oct 13.

    Three victims – Mithu Miah, Md Parvez and Al Amin – succumbed to their wounds at the hospital.

    Anwarul Islam, 27, is still receiving treatment.

    All of the injured were labourers working on the covered van, police said.

    According to the fire service, a covered van belonging to Messrs Junaid Enterprise was carrying hundreds of empty gas cylinders and had stopped at the filling station for fuel. During refuelling, there was a sudden burst of noise and a fire broke out on the vehicle.

    RELATED STORIES
    Predecessors advise EC to keep acting tough after Gaibandha poll suspension
    Predecessors advise EC to keep acting tough
    They emphasise efforts to reduce any gaps with the local administration and law enforcement
    Rajshahi University student dies after falling from hall roof
    Rajshahi University student falls to his death
    Other students vandalise the hospital accusing authorities of negligence
    PBI charges ex-SP Babul Akter in another Digital Security Act case
    Ex-SP Babul sued in another digital security case
    He and three others are accused of spreading lies on social media
    Bangladesh mulling move against spreading of misinformation online from abroad, says minister
    Govt mulling steps against spread of misinformation
    A cabinet committee meeting discussed money laundering and complaints against 700 foreign exchange companies, he says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher