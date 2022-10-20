Another man dies of burns from Gazipur fire, taking toll to 4

Another man has died of burn injuries after a covered van transporting gas cylinders caught fire at a Gazipur filling station.

The death toll from the incident now stands at four.

Sirajul Islam Tutul, 28, died at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute at 7 am on Thursday.

Tutul had suffered burns on 40 percent of his body, Dr ASM Ayub Hossain, a resident physician at the institute said.