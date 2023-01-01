Bangladesh reports 17 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 17 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,142.

The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,440 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

As many as 1,585 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.07 percent.

Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 16 infections.