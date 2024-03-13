Two jailed for life, 3 acquitted for 1989 murder of housewife Sagira Morshed

A Dhaka court has sentenced two suspects to life in prison and acquitted three others for the murder of housewife Sagira Morshed in the capital's Siddheswari over a family feud in 1989.

Dhaka Special Sessions Judge Mohammad Ali Hossein delivered the verdict in the case on Wednesday.

The two convicts are Anas Mahmud aka Rezwan and Maruf Reza. In addition to the prison sentence, they were fined Tk 50,000 each. An additional six months will be added to their prison sentences if they fail to pay.

The time the two spent in jail will be deducted from their prison sentence, according to Mosharraf Hossain Kajol, one of the lawyers representing the defendants.