Seven-year-old Romeo Tripura, who was shot in Sajek gunfight, dies

The boy – shot on Feb 12 – was being transferred between hospitals when he died

Romeo Tripura, the boy who wounded in a gunfight between two armed ethnic minority groups in the remote hills of Baghaichari Upazila in Rangamati, has succumbed to his injuries.

He was admitted to Chattogram Medical College hospital on Feb 12 with injuries.

The 7-year-old died while receiving treatment in the port city on Tuesday, said Baghaichari Upazila executive officer Shireen Akter.

Romeo was the son of Proben Tripura from Shialdahalui Mauza of Sajek Union in the Upazila.

Proben said the physicians advised them to move Romeo to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit from CMCH around 11pm on Monday but there was no seat available at PICU at the time.

“He was rushed to a dental hospital where the doctor recommended we put him on life support, which was not available there. My son breathed his last on his way to the Asian Specialised Hospital Ltd in Chattogram.”

Romeo was critically injured after he was shot in the belly while playing in the yard of his house during a gunfight between armed members of the United People’s Democratic Front or UPDF, led by Prasit Bikash Khisa, and the Parbatya Chattogram Jana Sanghati Samity or PCJSS, led by Santu Larma, in the Upazila’s remote Gondachhara area.

The Border Guard of Bangladesh, or BGB, and the local administration rescued the child and sent him to CMCH. Later, Romeo was treated there for three months under the supervision of the Tripura Student Forum with support from the DC Office Rangamati, Khagrachhari Hill District Council and Khagrachhari Cantonment.

Despite all their efforts, the child died.

“No one else should suffer the same fate as my child,” Proben said, urging authorities to stop armed groups in the hill region.

UNO Shireen said Tk 10,000 was provided to Romeo’s family as financial aid.