Schoolgirl jumps to her death from 10-storey building in Dhaka: police

A ninth grader of Holy Cross Girls’ High School in Dhaka has died apparently by suicide after jumping from the top of a 10-storey building, shocking bystanders who tried to dissuade her, police and witnesses say.
Golam Maula, a local banana trader who witnessed the incident in the Tejgaon Railway Station area on Tuesday afternoon, said they begged her not to jump, but she would not listen to them.
“Many started crying as she jumped.”
The girl lived with her family in a flat on the building. Her father is a businessman.
Shah Alam, an inspector at Tejgaon Police Station, said the girl went to the roof of the building after putting her bag at home upon her return from school.
Shah Alam said a video showed the girl was still in her school uniform when she jumped.
Locals rushed her to the hospital, but she could not be saved.
It was not clear why she died by suicide. No case was filed over her death until Tuesday night.