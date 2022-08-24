Schoolgirl jumps to her death from 10-storey building in Dhaka: police

A ninth grader of Holy Cross Girls’ High School in Dhaka has died apparently by suicide after jumping from the top of a 10-storey building, shocking bystanders who tried to dissuade her, police and witnesses say.

Golam Maula, a local banana trader who witnessed the incident in the Tejgaon Railway Station area on Tuesday afternoon, said they begged her not to jump, but she would not listen to them.

“Many started crying as she jumped.”