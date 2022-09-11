Chandan Roy, death-row convict who masterminded MP Liton murder, is arrested

On the evening of Dec 31, 2016, unidentified assailants shot the ruling party MP from Gaibandha-1 (Sundarganj) constituency. He died an hour later at a hospital in Rangpur.

Police filed a case accusing former Jatiya Party MP Abdul Kader Khan as the chief suspect. In November 2019, the court served death penalties to seven of the accused.

Retired Col Kader was an MP of the constituency before Liton. The others named in the case were closely involved with him.

The others accused in the case are Kader’s aide Shamsuzzoha, chauffer Abdul Hannan, Mehedi Hasan, Shaheen Mia and Anwarul Islam Rana.

Chandan had been in hiding since then while another suspect named in the chargesheet Subal Chandra Roy died in prison during trial.

Interpol issued a red notice against Chandan, RAB added.