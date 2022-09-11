    বাংলা

    Chandan Roy, death-row convict who masterminded MP Liton murder, is arrested

    RAB says the arrestee planned the attack on the Gaibandha-1 MP on the evening of Dec 31, 2016

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 Sept 2022, 05:38 PM
    Updated : 11 Sept 2022, 05:53 PM

    The Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, has arrested Chandan Kumar Roy, who is a death-row convict in the murder case of Gaibandha MP Manjurul Islam Liton.

    RAB in a statement on Sunday night said Chandan masterminded the attack on Liton.

    “He was arrested in Satkhira’s Bhomra area around 9pm on Sunday,” it added.

    On the evening of Dec 31, 2016, unidentified assailants shot the ruling party MP from Gaibandha-1 (Sundarganj) constituency. He died an hour later at a hospital in Rangpur.

    Police filed a case accusing former Jatiya Party MP Abdul Kader Khan as the chief suspect. In November 2019, the court served death penalties to seven of the accused.

    Retired Col Kader was an MP of the constituency before Liton. The others named in the case were closely involved with him.

    The others accused in the case are Kader’s aide Shamsuzzoha, chauffer Abdul Hannan, Mehedi Hasan, Shaheen Mia and Anwarul Islam Rana.

    Chandan had been in hiding since then while another suspect named in the chargesheet Subal Chandra Roy died in prison during trial.

    Interpol issued a red notice against Chandan, RAB added.

