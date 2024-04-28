Madrasa teacher dies from extreme heat in Naogaon

A madrasa teacher has died after falling ill amid extreme heat in Naogaon’s Niamatpur Upazila.

The family claimed Shahadat Hossain, an assistant teacher of Balatoir Dakhil Madrasa, suffered a heatstroke but a doctor said the symptoms indicated he had a stroke.

Relatives said Shahadat fell ill after leading Friday prayers at the mosque of Rajapur Dargapara village amid the heatwave. He was the mosque’s imam.