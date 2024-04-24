    বাংলা

    9-year-old dies, taking death toll in Bhashantek fire to 5

    Sujon was the fifth member of the family to succumb to burn injuries

    Dhaka Medical College Hospital Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 April 2024, 11:07 AM
    Updated : 24 April 2024, 11:07 AM

    The gas fire in Mirpur’s Bhashantek has claimed a fifth victim.

    Sujon, 9, died at 2pm on Wednesday while undergoing treatment, said Md Tariqul Islam, resident doctor at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

    Sujon had burns on 43 percent of his body.

    He is the fifth member of his family to die from injuries suffered in the fire. His grandmother Meherun Nesa, father Liton Chowdhury, mother Liton Banu, and sister Lamia had also passed away while receiving treatment at the institute.

    Sujon’s sister Liza is still receiving treatment for her burns. Doctors say she is in critical condition.

    On Apr 12, six members of a family were burnt when gas leaking from a cylinder ignited as a mosquito coil was being lit at a house in Mirpur 13’s Bhashantek area.

