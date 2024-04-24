9-year-old dies, taking death toll in Bhashantek fire to 5

He is the fifth member of his family to die from injuries suffered in the fire. His grandmother Meherun Nesa, father Liton Chowdhury, mother Liton Banu, and sister Lamia had also passed away while receiving treatment at the institute.

Sujon’s sister Liza is still receiving treatment for her burns. Doctors say she is in critical condition.

On Apr 12, six members of a family were burnt when gas leaking from a cylinder ignited as a mosquito coil was being lit at a house in Mirpur 13’s Bhashantek area.