Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 06, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

UN accuses Israel of denying Gaza aid access as famine takes hold

The UN food chief warns a ‘full-blown famine’ has taken hold in the north of the enclave of 2.3 million people

Israel accused of denying Gaza aid access as famine takes hold
A drone picture of a line of trucks waiting on an Egyptian road along the border with Israel, near the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip May 2, 2024. REUTERS/Oren Alon

Reuters

Published : 06 May 2024, 01:41 AM

Updated : 06 May 2024, 01:41 AM

Click to get connected

Related Stories
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
'I can't breathe': Black man in Ohio tells police before he died
'I can't breathe': Black man in Ohio tells police before he died
As famine looms in Sudan, the hungry eat soil and leaves
As famine looms in Sudan, the hungry eat soil and leaves
Read More
Chad votes in first Sahel presidential poll since wave of coups
Chad votes in first Sahel presidential poll since wave of coups
Macron, Von der Leyen press China's Xi on trade
Macron, Von der Leyen press China's Xi on trade
HC suspends Jun 5 Jhenaidah-1 bypoll
HC suspends Jun 5 Jhenaidah-1 bypoll
Ramna Park visitors annoyed by ‘moral policing’
Ramna Park visitors annoyed by ‘moral policing’
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More