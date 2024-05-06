Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 06, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Israel attacks Rafah after Hamas claims responsibility for deadly rocket attack

More than a million Palestinians are sheltering in Rafah, near the border with Egypt

Israel attacks Rafah after Hamas claims responsibility for rocket
Mourners react near to the bodies of Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike, at Abu Yousef al-Najjar hospital in Rafah, May 5, 2024. REUTERS Photo file name: israel-attacks-rafah-060524-01

Nidal al-Mughrabi

Reuters

Published : 06 May 2024, 08:34 AM

Updated : 06 May 2024, 08:34 AM

Click to get connected

Related Stories
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
'I can't breathe': Black man in Ohio tells police before he died
'I can't breathe': Black man in Ohio tells police before he died
As famine looms in Sudan, the hungry eat soil and leaves
As famine looms in Sudan, the hungry eat soil and leaves
Read More
Chad votes in first Sahel presidential poll since wave of coups
Chad votes in first Sahel presidential poll since wave of coups
Macron, Von der Leyen press China's Xi on trade
Macron, Von der Leyen press China's Xi on trade
HC suspends Jun 5 Jhenaidah-1 bypoll
HC suspends Jun 5 Jhenaidah-1 bypoll
Ramna Park visitors annoyed by ‘moral policing’
Ramna Park visitors annoyed by ‘moral policing’
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More