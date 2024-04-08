UPDF pauses boycott, but Panchhari Bazar traders are still nervous

The United People’s Democratic Front or UPDF, a regional organisation in the hill districts, has announced a pause in its boycott of Panchhari Bazar in Khagrachhari – a programme it had started to call for justice over the killing of four leaders of the group. However, traders at the bazar are still anxious about their business.

The UPDF announced it was suspending the boycott from Apr 1 – Apr 20 in consideration of Boisabi, the New Year’s festival celebrated by many of Bangladesh’s minority ethnic groups, and Eid-ul-Fitr, a major holiday for Muslims.

The announcement has led to an uptick in customers at the bazar and more business, traders say. But they note that the boycott - which has been in place since December – has endangered several businesses.

If the UPDF reinstates the boycott after Apr 20, traders say they will be in trouble once again. The uncertainty is causing anxiety.

“We have no choice,” said a vendor of agricultural produce at the market. “If you don’t listen to the party, there’ll be lots of trouble. Many of us buy agricultural products from the area and sell them in the market. That’s how we earn a livelihood and provide for our families.”

“The bazar boycott doesn’t just affect Bengalis. All of us who live in the hill areas are hurt by it. Now it remains to be seen what happens after Apr 20.”

On Dec 11, 2023, four UPDF leaders of the faction led by Prasit Khisa were killed in a shooting at Anil Para in Panchari’s Logang Union. The dead men have been identified Gonotantrik Jubo Forum's Organising Secretary Bipul Chakma, Pahari Chhatra Parishad Vice-President Sunil Tripura, Gonotantrik Jubo Forum leader Liton Chakma, and UPDF member Ruhin Bikash Tripura.

The UPDF pointed the finger at the UPDF (Ganatantrik) faction for the killing, but the group denied it.

In response to the killings, the UPDF conducted hartals and road blockades and began boycotting the Panchhari Bazar from Dec 12. They have extended the boycott several times and suspended it at times.