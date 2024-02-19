5 get death for 2010 murder in Joypurhat

A court has sentenced five people, including two women, to death for killing a man in Joypurhat 14 years ago.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Nurul Islam delivered the verdict on Monday.
Each of the convicts have also been fined Tk 50,000 by the court.
The capital punishment recipients are Shahida Begum, her son Rabbani, Mozaffar Hossain, Amina, and her son Rafiul.
All of the convicts, except the absconding Amina, were in court for the verdict.
The convicts were embroiled in a feud with farmer Abu Taher, the father of the victim Abu Hossain, and on Mar 25, 2010, they confronted him while he was tending to his field in Panchbibi Upazila's Dargapara village, according to prosecutor Nripendranath Mandal.
When Hossain tried to intervene, the assailants, armed with various weapons, launched a fatal attack on him.
Hossain was subsequently rushed to the Panchbibi Upazila Health Complex in an unconscious state. When his condition worsened, he was first transferred to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital and then to a private hospital in Dhaka, where he passed away.
The victim's father later started a murder case against nine people at the Panchbibi Police Station.