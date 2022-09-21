Hasina reiterates call for repatriation of Rohingya to the world

Emphasising the plight of more than a million Rohingya who are taking refuge in Bangladesh after fleeing persecution in Myanmar, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has once again urged the United Nations and the wider international community to step up efforts to repatriate them, according to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.
Momen shared details about the bilateral meetings attended by Hasina on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in the United States during the first day of her visit.
Filippo Grandi, UN high commissioner for refugees, met with Hasina in the morning, Momen said. "Detailed discussions were held on the UNHCR's current activities in assisting the forcibly displaced Rohingya sheltered in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char."
"The premier stressed the importance of increasing the UNHCR's activities in Myanmar in particular. The high commissioner said that he will visit Myanmar soon in response.”
Hasina reiterated that the Rohingya crisis can only be resolved by repatriating the Muslim minority to Myanmar and Grandi agreed, Momen said.
Karim AA Khan KC, International Criminal Court prosecutor, met with Hasina on the same day.
Various aspects of cooperation between Bangladesh and the ICC were discussed, Momen said. "The prime minister assured the prosecutor that Bangladesh will continue to cooperate in all ongoing ICC efforts to ensure justice and accountability for the Rohingya."
Karim expressed interest in visiting Bangladesh again at the beginning of next year, Momen said.
Hasina later participated in a high-level meeting of the UNGA Global Platform of Women Leaders at the invitation of Csaba Kőrösi, president of the General Assembly.
"The premier highlighted the contributions of women in the socio-economic development of Bangladesh. In addition, she put emphasis on ensuring social, economic and political empowerment of women from the grassroots to the national level, and the formation and expansion of women's leadership," Momen said.
“She apprised world leaders about the various steps taken by the Bangladesh government to empower women and reduce gender disparity. She also mentioned that women leaders worldwide had played a very effective role in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The meeting was chaired by former Prime Minister of New Zealand Helen Clark. The gathering was also attended by several world leaders, including the president of Hungary, and the prime ministers of Iceland and Samoa.
Maimunah Mohd Sharif, executive director of UN-Habitat, met with Hasina in the afternoon.
"Considering the importance of sustainable urbanisation, the steps taken by the Bangladesh government and future areas of cooperation were discussed in the meeting,” Momen said.
"The prime minister informed him about the success of the shelter scheme undertaken by the Bangladesh government for the landless and homeless population of Bangladesh."
"She expressed hope to Maimunah that the UN-Habitat will continue its cooperation with developing countries in building climate change-tolerant, inclusive and sustainable urban infrastructure.”