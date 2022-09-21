Hasina reiterates call for repatriation of Rohingya to the world

Emphasising the plight of more than a million Rohingya who are taking refuge in Bangladesh after fleeing persecution in Myanmar, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has once again urged the United Nations and the wider international community to step up efforts to repatriate them, according to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

Momen shared details about the bilateral meetings attended by Hasina on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in the United States during the first day of her visit.