    Traffic policeman dies after being hit by bus in Mohakhali

    Abdul Aziz Mollah, 47, was crossing the road near the Mohakhali flyover when a Bikash Paribahan bus ran him over

    Published : 4 August 2022, 04:50 AM
    Updated : 4 August 2022, 04:50 AM

    A traffic policeman has died after being struck by a Bikash Paribahan bus in Dhaka’s Mohakhali.

    The bus was heading towards Kakoli via the Mohakhali flyover on Wednesday night when the incident occurred, said Inspector Mohammad Salauddin of Mohakhali traffic zone.

    The dead man has been identified as 47-year-old Abdul Aziz Mollah, a native of Joypurhat. He used to live in Uttara’s Abdullahpur.

    Abdul was crossing a road near the flyover when the bus hit him, causing serious injuries.

    He was rushed to the Universal Medical College Hospital in Mohakhali. As Abdul’s condition deteriorated, he was transferred to the Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

    The bus was immediately seized, said Inspector Salauddin. The driver Md Sujon Ali, 44, was later arrested in Abdullahpur.

    A case is being prepared at the Banani Police Station in this regard, Salauddin added.

    Abdul’s funeral prayer service will be held in Dhaka on Thursday and his body will be sent to his village home for burial afterwards, according to Salauddin. He is survived by three sons.

