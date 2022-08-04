Traffic policeman dies after being hit by bus in Mohakhali

A traffic policeman has died after being struck by a Bikash Paribahan bus in Dhaka’s Mohakhali.

The bus was heading towards Kakoli via the Mohakhali flyover on Wednesday night when the incident occurred, said Inspector Mohammad Salauddin of Mohakhali traffic zone.

The dead man has been identified as 47-year-old Abdul Aziz Mollah, a native of Joypurhat. He used to live in Uttara’s Abdullahpur.