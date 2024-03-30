Advance train tickets for Eid sell out in the blink of an eye on final day

Holidaymakers have snapped up nearly all available tickets for train journeys ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays within minutes on the final day of sales.

Advance tickets for Apr 9 trips across various western routes were available on the Bangladesh Railway website, the Rail Sheba app and Shohoz.com on Saturday morning. Bookings for train journeys along eastern routes can be made from 2pm.

The Bangladesh Railway has set the train schedule based on the presumption that Eid will fall on Apr 11. Accordingly, the online-only ticket sales kicked off on Mar 24.

Authorities are also planning to offer tickets for Apr 10-12, subject to the moon's sighting.