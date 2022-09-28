RAB arrests death-row war crimes convict Khalilur in Savar

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested Khalilur Rahman, a fugitive who was sentenced to death in a 1971 war crimes case.

RAB-14 and the Detective Branch arrested the 68-year-old in Savar on Tuesday night, the law enforcers said at a media briefing on Wednesday.

Khalilur is a native of Noagaon in Netrokona’s Durgapur.

In 2017, the International Crimes Tribunal indicted Khalilur, his brother Md Azizur Rahman, Ashok Ali, Shahnewaz and Ramzan Ali on five charges, including counts of murder, mass killing, illegal detention, torture, kidnapping, looting, arson, rape and attempted rape, according to Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of RAB’s Legal and Media Wing.