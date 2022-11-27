Another constable suspended over death-row militants’ escape in Dhaka

Another police constable has been suspended over the escape of two militants on death row from the court area in Dhaka.

The suspended policeman, Nure Azad, was escorting four militant convicts all by himself last week when they suddenly sprayed some chemicals in his eyes.

Two of the convicts were whisked away by their cohorts. Azad was able to restrain the two others as their associates attacked other policemen as well. The attackers also hit him with some heavy objects in the face.

Jasim Uddin, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, on Sunday said Azad joined duty on Nov 19, the day before the incident, while four other policemen were supposed to accompany him during the escort.