Development top priority for Bangladesh over governance, says planning minister

Planning Minister MA Mannan thinks development should take top priority in Bangladesh now followed by governance, which he defines as “justice”.
Speaking in a BIDS workshop at the Lakeshore Hotel on Sunday, Mannan said the two aspects were not in conflict.
“I think development is more essential than other things at the moment. I think it should be the top priority and governance should come second. But one should not replace the other.” he said.
Explaining why development was more important, he spoke about what the residents of his ancestral home Sunamganj wanted - clean water, electricity, work, fertiliser and security.
In his words, people lacked clarity on the concept of governance.
By governance people want “social security”, he elaborated. “They want justice. To me, governance means justice.”
Mannan thinks discussions in the international quarters about Bangladesh’s governance are “unnecessary debates”.