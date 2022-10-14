    বাংলা

    Dhaka airport authorities seize memory cards worth Tk 31.5m smuggled in fabric shipment

    Four courier service employees were detained in connection with the incident, customs officials said

    Customs authorities at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport have seized 150,0000 memory cards smuggled into the country under the guise of a fabric shipment.

    Four employees of Flyboard Express Courier Service Ltd were detained in connection with the incident on Thursday, said Sanzida Khanam, deputy director of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Circle.

    They have been identified as Mamun Hossain Molla, Tariqul Islam, Rafiqul Islam and Kabir Mia.

    The courier company issued a declaration over a fabric shipment while illegally importing memory cards worth Tk 31.5 million from Hong Kong in its place.

    The employees of the firm were detained during their attempt to unload the products from the cargo at the airport’s Import Cargo Complex, the authorities said on Friday.

    A case was filed against the four suspects, who have been handed over to the police.

