Families reveal their pain in Dhaka protest on International Day of the Disappeared

Families demonstrate in Dhaka on Day of the Disappeared

The friends and families of missing people are demonstrating in Dhaka’s Shahbagh on Tuesday, the International Day of the Disappeared, to demand the whereabouts of their loved ones.

An organisation known as ‘Maer Daak’, or ‘A Mother’s Cry’ organised the protest in front of the National Museum.Children cried for their fathers, wives lamented their husbands and parents mourned their children at the demonstration.

Speakers described the harrowing experiences of losing members of their families and called on the prime minister to take action to reunite them.