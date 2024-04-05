‘I am fine, grateful for rescue,’ says bank manager Nezam

Nezam Uddin, the manager of the Ruma branch of Sonali Bank in Bandarban, has expressed his gratitude to law enforcers and his colleagues for rescuing him from abduction unharmed.

“I am fine now,” he said, speaking to the media on Friday. “I want to thank the [Rapid Action Battalion] and all the law-enforcing agencies.”

Two days after he was abducted, the RAB rescued Nezam from near Ruma Bazar on Thursday. He was then taken to Bandarban that night.

Nezam and his wife Maisura Ishfat spoke to the media in the presence of the RAB at the Bandarban Hill District Council conference room on Friday.

“I have come to you thanks to the efforts of my bank colleagues and the Sonali Bank MD. I want to express my thanks to them as well.”

Maisura said, “Two days ago, we did not know whether we would see him again. I am overjoyed to have him back.”