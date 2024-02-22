    বাংলা

    Buriganga Bridge in Postogola closed until Mar 8 for repairs

    The authorities asked people to use alternative routes during the period

    Published : 22 Feb 2024, 11:33 AM
    Updated : 22 Feb 2024, 11:33 AM

    The first Buriganga Bridge in Dhaka’s Postogola will be partially closed for repairs until Mar 8, according to the Road Transport and Highways Division.

    Southbound vehicles are advised to use the Dhaka–Bhanga Expressway, named after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, to exit the capital, according to the directive issued on Feb 12.

    Repair and retrofitting work on two girders of the Postogola bridge, also known as Buriganga Bridge-1, will take place from Thursday.

    Consequently, the movement of trucks, pickup vans, covered vans, and lorries carrying containers will be halted. Additionally, the bridge will be off-limits to buses, microbuses, cars, and CNG-run autorickshaws on specific days: Feb 24 and 28, and Mar 1, 4, and 8.

    The department also issued a route plan for both heavy and light vehicles such as microbuses, cars and autorickshaws.

    Heavy vehicles travelling to and from Jatrabari have been asked to enter the expressway via the Teghoria intersection, proceeding through the Dolairpar Bus Stand and Babubazar Bridge.

    Southbound vehicles from Gabtoli are to use the Paturia-Daulatdia ferry terminal route, the Road Transport and Highways Division said.

    For vehicles headed to the south and southwestern parts of the country from the eastern and southeastern regions, the recommended path is through the Chandpur-Shariatpur ferry terminal. Meanwhile, vehicles moving from the north to the south are advised to use the Bangabandhu Bridge.https://bangla.bdnews24.com/bangladesh/yn7jncwmft

