Buriganga Bridge in Postogola closed until Mar 8 for repairs

The first Buriganga Bridge in Dhaka’s Postogola will be partially closed for repairs until Mar 8, according to the Road Transport and Highways Division.

Southbound vehicles are advised to use the Dhaka–Bhanga Expressway, named after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, to exit the capital, according to the directive issued on Feb 12.

Repair and retrofitting work on two girders of the Postogola bridge, also known as Buriganga Bridge-1, will take place from Thursday.

Consequently, the movement of trucks, pickup vans, covered vans, and lorries carrying containers will be halted. Additionally, the bridge will be off-limits to buses, microbuses, cars, and CNG-run autorickshaws on specific days: Feb 24 and 28, and Mar 1, 4, and 8.

The department also issued a route plan for both heavy and light vehicles such as microbuses, cars and autorickshaws.