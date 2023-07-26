'Passenger overload', 'reckless driving' caused deadly Jhalakathi bus crash: RAB

The Rapid Action Battalion has blamed the 'recklessness' of the driver, who did not have a licence to operate vehicles, for the horrific bus crash in Jhalakathi that killed 17 people.

Law enforcers arrested the bus driver, Mohan Khan, on Wednesday morning, RAB spokesperson Khandaker Al Moin said.

It came two days after the arrest of Md Faisal alias Mizan, who was the supervisor of the vehicle. The driver's aide is still on the run.

“Almost 55 people were travelling on the bus with 45 seats and a preliminary probe revealed that the driver’s carelessness and recklessness led to the mishap,” Moin said on Wednesday.