    বাংলা

    'Passenger overload', 'reckless driving' caused deadly Jhalakathi bus crash: RAB

    Nearly 55 people were squeezed into the 45-seater bus, with some others even climbing onto its roof.

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 July 2023, 11:43 AM
    Updated : 26 July 2023, 11:43 AM

    The Rapid Action Battalion has blamed the 'recklessness' of the driver, who did not have a licence to operate vehicles, for the horrific bus crash in Jhalakathi that killed 17 people.

    Law enforcers arrested the bus driver, Mohan Khan, on Wednesday morning, RAB spokesperson Khandaker Al Moin said.

    It came two days after the arrest of Md Faisal alias Mizan, who was the supervisor of the vehicle. The driver's aide is still on the run.

    “Almost 55 people were travelling on the bus with 45 seats and a preliminary probe revealed that the driver’s carelessness and recklessness led to the mishap,” Moin said on Wednesday.

    Survivors of the tragedy had complained that many people were standing inside the bus. The bus also made frequent stops, with the staff encouraging passengers to climb up to the roof when the space inside became too cramped.

    Mizan was also on the roof of the bus during the accident, the RAB said earlier.

    The incident on Saturday also left 35 people injured as the bus of Bashar Smriti Paribahan veered out of control and plunged into a pond in Jalkathi Sadar’s Chotrakanda area. The driver and supervisor fled after the incident.

    Initially, police believed that an exploding tyre caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, leading to the crash.

    Moin said the driver had a licence for light vehicles, not heavy ones such as buses and trucks.

    “Mohan has been driving different vehicles on this route for almost three years,” Moin said, adding that he began driving buses only recently.

    “The bus has a fitness certificate, but the driver said its speedometer was not functional.”

    RELATED STORIES
    RAB arrests driver over bus crash that killed 17 in Jhalakathi
    RAB arrests driver over deadly Jhalakathi bus crash
    Locals pointed to multiple instances of negligence from the driver that include letting too many passengers in and even on top of the bus, and arguing with riders over fare
    ARSA gang ran 'torture cell' in Teknaf hideout, says RAB
    ARSA gang ran 'torture cell' in Teknaf hideout: RAB
    Law enforcers busted a secret hideout in the hills and arrested six members, including a top military commander, of the insurgent outfit
    RAB arrests Kutub Uddin, a suspected war criminal, in Gazipur
    War crimes suspect arrested in Gazipur
    Kutub Uddin has been accused of multiple crimes against humanity, including the killing of freedom fighters, arson attacks, and rape in Mymensingh’s Ishwarganj
    RAB arrests another suspect in Gazipur labour leader's murder
    Another suspect in labour leader Shahidul's murder held
    The arrest comes a day after a visiting US delegation called on the government to conduct a thorough investigation into Shahidul’s murder

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen