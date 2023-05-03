Japan envoy won’t comment on Bangladesh election being ‘an internal matter’

Iwama Kiminori, who succeeded Ito Naoki as the Japanese ambassador to Dhaka, has declined to comment on the general election of Bangladesh saying it is the country’s“internal affair”.

It was a stark contrast to Naoki’s comment on the 2018 election when he said he had heard ballot boxes being “stuffed” on the eve of election day and that he had never heard of anything similar in another country.

The remarks in November last year drew criticism from the political circles.

“I don’t know what my predecessor said. At this moment I would like to refrain from any comment on internal affairs,” Kiminori said on Wednesday at the Embassy of Japan while responding to questions about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s trip to Japan.