Eid holiday rush on highway to north, Bangabandhu Bridge traffic doubles

The pressure of traffic on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway has increased rapidly amid a rush of holidaymakers ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Alongside buses, people bound for their hometowns and villages in the northern districts risked their lives by travelling by pickup vans, trucks and covered vans on Monday.
Abdur Rahman, a Bogura-bound passenger travelling on a pick-up van, said at Elenga CNG Station that he took the vehicle as it is much cheaper than bus. The trip to Bogura from Dhaka’s Amin Bazar cost him Tk 200.
As many as 17,742 vehicles crossed Bangabandhu Bridge in the 12 hours to Monday noon, nearly double the number in usual times, said Ahsanul Kabir Pavel, executive engineer of the site. .
Toll collection has also increased as the number of vehicles rose on Sunday and the tolls are expected to remain high until the final day of Eid trip, he said.
However, no holdup was seen from Kalihati Upazila’s Elenga to Mirzapur Upazila’s Jamurki end of the highway.
The 14 km stretch of the highway from Elenga to Bangabandhu Bridge was made one-way at Sunday midnight due to increased pressure of traffic, said Tangail Traffic Police Inspector Rafiqul Islam Sarkar.
Dhaka-bound vehicles were diverted via Bhuiyanpur Upazila to Elenga until 6am, he said.
Police personnel have been deployed at every point of the highway as the crowd is expected to rise further due to the start of the Eid holidays at public and private offices and factories after Monday evening, the officer added.