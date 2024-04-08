Eid holiday rush on highway to north, Bangabandhu Bridge traffic doubles

The pressure of traffic on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway has increased rapidly amid a rush of holidaymakers ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.



Alongside buses, people bound for their hometowns and villages in the northern districts risked their lives by travelling by pickup vans, trucks and covered vans on Monday.





Abdur Rahman, a Bogura-bound passenger travelling on a pick-up van, said at Elenga CNG Station that he took the vehicle as it is much cheaper than bus. The trip to Bogura from Dhaka’s Amin Bazar cost him Tk 200.

As many as 17,742 vehicles crossed Bangabandhu Bridge in the 12 hours to Monday noon, nearly double the number in usual times, said Ahsanul Kabir Pavel, executive engineer of the site. .



