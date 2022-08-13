    বাংলা

    Last survivor of Uttara scrap shop fire dies

    Shahin Mia, 26, died from his wounds in hospital care, bringing the toll to eight

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 13 August 2022, 10:48 AM
    Updated : 13 August 2022, 10:48 AM

    The death toll from a fire at a scrap shop in Dhaka's Uttara has climbed to eight after the last survivor succumbed to his wounds.

    Shahin Mia, 26, died at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute on Friday night, according to Inspector Bachchu Mia of DMCH Police Outpost.

    He had suffered burns on 40 percent of his body.

    The scrap shop in Uttara’s Kamarpara had a collection of old discarded goods, including hand sanitisers and other flammable objects.

    An explosion occurred during an attempt to open a container of perfume on Aug 6. Eight people in the adjoining rickshaw garage were seriously injured in the ensuing fire.

