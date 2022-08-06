7 injured after blast at Uttara hand sanitiser warehouse

Seven people have been injured after an explosion at a hand sanitiser warehouse in the Rajabari area near Dhaka’s Turag Police Station.

The victims have been identified as Md Gazi Mazharul Islam, 48, Md Mizan, 35, Md Noor Hossain, 60, Md Alam Miah, 20, Masum, 35, Md Al Amin, 30, and Md Shaheen, 25.

The incident occurred at the warehouse next to a rickshaw garage on Saturday afternoon, says Mehedi Hasan, chief of Turag Police Station.

The blast occurred as one of the containers was being opened. Some of the victims were at the rickshaw garage.

Locals rescued the victims and took them to the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute. Seven people were brought to the hospital with burn injuries, according to SM Ayub Hossain, a resident surgeon at the institute.