UN rights chief Bachelet lands in Dhaka on 4-day visit

In addition to meeting with members of the cabinet, Bachelet will interact with the National Human Rights Commission, youth representatives, leaders of civil society organisations and academics during her trip.

She is expected to pay homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Aug 15.

Bachelet will also visit Cox’s Bazar to interact with Myanmar's forcibly displaced Rohingya population in a bid to gather “concrete information" to fuel the repatriation process.

Foreign ministry officials said Bachelet is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Bachelet, who served as the president of Chile for two terms, took office at the United Nations Human Rights Council in August 2018.