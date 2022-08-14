    বাংলা

    UN rights chief Bachelet lands in Dhaka on 4-day visit

    Michelle Bachelet starts a four-day trip which will also see her visit Cox's Bazar in a bid to propel the Rohingya repatriation effort

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 August 2022, 07:43 AM
    Updated : 14 August 2022, 07:43 AM

    United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has arrived in Bangladesh on a four-day visit.

    Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen received Bachelet at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Sunday, the foreign ministry said.

    This is the first-ever official visit by a UN human rights chief to the country, according to the foreign ministry.

    In addition to meeting with members of the cabinet, Bachelet will interact with the National Human Rights Commission, youth representatives, leaders of civil society organisations and academics during her trip.

    She is expected to pay homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Aug 15.

    Bachelet will also visit Cox’s Bazar to interact with Myanmar's forcibly displaced Rohingya population in a bid to gather “concrete information" to fuel the repatriation process.

    Foreign ministry officials said Bachelet is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

    Bachelet, who served as the president of Chile for two terms, took office at the United Nations Human Rights Council in August 2018.

