High Court rule on case against bdnews24.com’s Khalidi: ACC in court again

The ACC case states that Khalidi sold 20,000 of his shares in bdnews24.com for Tk 250 million and raised another Tk 250 million from issuing another 20,000 shares to LR Global.



The commission alleges that the actual value of the 40,000 shares is Tk 4 million, but each was sold at Tk 12,500, with Tk 12,400 as premium.



The case alleges the asset valuation report was “fake” and out of the Tk 500 million investment, Tk 420 million was deposited into accounts with four banks.



“Toufique Imrose Khalidi obtained the movable asset in an illegal way, which is inconsistent with his known income.”

Three and a half years since coming up with that claim, the ACC has yet to complete the investigation.

The written text changed in every step taken by the ACC – from investigations to summons to the first information report, a practice that a lawyer for Khalidi compared with the “tactic of moving the goalposts” by the prosecutor.

In 2020, the ACC went to the Supreme Court, challenging the bail Khalidi secured from the High Court, but the Appellate Division dismissed the ACC’s petition and rebuked it for "wasting the court's time".

Khalidi, who consistently denies any wrongdoing, petitioned the higher court for quashment of the case in the second week of April in 2022, describing it as “unsubstantial and repressive”.

Although bdnews24.com had publicised the investment in detail, the ACC accused Khalidi of gaining wealth beyond means. The ACC itself referredin the case to the reports published by bdnews24.com on the asset manager’s investment.