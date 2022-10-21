    বাংলা

    Bus crushes motorcyclist to death in Dhaka's Jatrabari

    A bus of Lal Sobuj Paribahan reportedly ran over the man near Dania College

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 21 Oct 2022, 06:07 AM
    Updated : 21 Oct 2022, 06:07 AM

    A motorcyclist has died after being run over by a bus in Dhaka’s Jatrabari.

    The incident took place on the road outside Dania College at 10:30 pm on Thursday, according to Inspector Bachchu Mia of Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Outpost.

    The victim was identified as Sirajul Islam Mukti, 48, who ran a business while offering ride-hailing services on the side. He leaves behind his two children, a second- and a third-grader.

    After the incident, a few pedestrians took Mukti to DMCH where the doctor on duty declared him dead, said Inspector Bachchu.

    “Mukti was heading towards the city from Jatrabari. A bus operated by Lal Sobuj Paribahan ran him over as he was passing Dania College,” said Bachchu, citing a witness.

    Police seized the truck, but the driver managed to escape, he added.

