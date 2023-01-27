Microbus driver flees after death of woman he ran over in Bhola

He spent two years in jail before but resumed his trade after being released on bail
A microbus driver hit an unidentified woman who was crossing the street, rushed her to a hospital critically injured before fleeing as the doctors declared her dead in Bhola.
The incident occurred at around 9 am on Friday in the Godown area on Bhola Lakshmipur Highway, said Sub Inspector Md Reazuddin of Ilisha Police Investigation Centre.
Police assumed the woman was in her forties but have yet to identify her. The body was sent to the morgue in the Bhola Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.
The microbus was en route to Ilsha from Bhola hit when the accident occurred, Reazuddin said
The woman was clad in a black burqa and wore gold jewellery. Police seized the microbus, he said.