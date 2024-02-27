Child dies, 4 others sick after consuming ‘expired’ saline, powder drink for Iftar in Sirajganj

A 3-year-old girl has died and four other members of her family have fallen ill after consuming ‘expired’ saline and powder drink in Sirajganj’s Belkuchi Upazila.
The deceased, Jimha Khatun, was the daughter of Qayyum Uddin, a resident of Bailgachi village.
According to Jamil Uddin, a resident of the village, Qayyum’s family were fasting on Monday, the day after Shab-e-barat.
Before iftar, the family purchased several packets of SMC ORSaline-N, Prome Orange Drink Powder and Nafiz Tasty Aline Powder from a local store.
Jimha, her mother Parveen Khatun, 28, sisters Riya, 7, Noori, 5, and Qayyum’s niece, Mithila, 3, fell ill after drinking the store-bought saline and soft drink powders.
“Five patients of the same family came to the hospital after consuming the expired saline and soft drink powder. The child Jimha died, and the remaining members were transferred to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogur for advanced treatment,” said Faisal Hossain, an emergency unit doctor of Sirajganj Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital.
According to Dr Faisal, two of the patients were in critical condition.
Belkuchi police arrested four individuals over the incident on Monday night.
The arrestees are local shopkeepers Aminul Islam and Sagar Hossain, salesman Hafiz Sheikh, and Nafiz Tasty Aline Powder manufacturer Anisur Rahman.
According to police Inspector Abdul Barik, all three powdered ingredients used to make the drink expired.
Efforts were underway to identify and arrest others involved in supplying the products, he said.
A case has also been filed over the incident.