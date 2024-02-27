Child dies, 4 others sick after consuming ‘expired’ saline, powder drink for Iftar in Sirajganj

A 3-year-old girl has died and four other members of her family have fallen ill after consuming ‘expired’ saline and powder drink in Sirajganj’s Belkuchi Upazila.

The deceased, Jimha Khatun, was the daughter of Qayyum Uddin, a resident of Bailgachi village.

According to Jamil Uddin, a resident of the village, Qayyum’s family were fasting on Monday, the day after Shab-e-barat.

Before iftar, the family purchased several packets of SMC ORSaline-N, Prome Orange Drink Powder and Nafiz Tasty Aline Powder from a local store.

Jimha, her mother Parveen Khatun, 28, sisters Riya, 7, Noori, 5, and Qayyum’s niece, Mithila, 3, fell ill after drinking the store-bought saline and soft drink powders.