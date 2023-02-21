    বাংলা

    Bangladesh to celebrate Shab-e-Barat on Mar 7 night

    It is celebrated 15 days before the arrival of Ramadan, the month of fasting for Muslims

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 Feb 2023, 04:34 PM
    Updated : 21 Feb 2023, 04:34 PM

    The Muslim festival of Shab-e-Barat will be celebrated in Bangladesh on Mar 7 night, the National Moon-Sighting Committee has announced.

    It fixed the date in a meeting presided over by State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan at the Islamic Foundation on Tuesday.

    It means the public holiday on the occasion will be on Mar 8.

    Shab-e-Barat falls on the night of the 14th of the month of Shaban in the Islamic calendar.

    It is celebrated 15 days before the arrival of Ramadan, the month of fasting for Muslims.

    Muslims offer special prayers at mosques and homes, families exchange bread and sweets, and give handouts to the poor on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russia summons Bangladesh envoy over sanctioned ships dispute
    Sanctioned ships: Russia summons Bangladesh envoy
    Bangladesh earlier this month banned dozens of Russian ships that have fallen under Western sanctions from entering its territorial waters
    Saudi Arabia mandates meningitis, flu shots for Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims
    Saudi mandates meningitis, flu shots for Bangladeshi pilgrims
    People with comorbidities will not be allowed to perform Hajj
    The team of eight cyclists from Kolkata reaches the Central Shaheed Minar in the first hour of Feb 21.
    Group cycles from Kolkata to pay homage to language martyrs in Dhaka
    Bengali speakers have their roots in the Bengali language and must pay homage to the 1952 language martyrs, said one member of the group
    Jaya Ahsan/Facebook
    UNDP launches Unicode version of the UN Bangla font
    The font is free for public download and use, meaning that it is accessible to everyone

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher