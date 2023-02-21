Bangladesh to celebrate Shab-e-Barat on Mar 7 night

Bangladesh earlier this month banned dozens of Russian ships that have fallen under Western sanctions from entering its territorial waters
The Muslim festival of Shab-e-Barat will be celebrated in Bangladesh on Mar 7 night, the National Moon-Sighting Committee has announced.
It fixed the date in a meeting presided over by State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan at the Islamic Foundation on Tuesday.
It means the public holiday on the occasion will be on Mar 8.
Shab-e-Barat falls on the night of the 14th of the month of Shaban in the Islamic calendar.
It is celebrated 15 days before the arrival of Ramadan, the month of fasting for Muslims.
Muslims offer special prayers at mosques and homes, families exchange bread and sweets, and give handouts to the poor on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.