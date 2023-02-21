Bangladesh to celebrate Shab-e-Barat on Mar 7 night

It means the public holiday on the occasion will be on Mar 8.



Shab-e-Barat falls on the night of the 14th of the month of Shaban in the Islamic calendar.



It is celebrated 15 days before the arrival of Ramadan, the month of fasting for Muslims.

Muslims offer special prayers at mosques and homes, families exchange bread and sweets, and give handouts to the poor on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.