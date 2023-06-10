Two motorcycle riders found dead on Panchagarh highway

Police have recovered the bodies of two motorcycle riders on the highway in Panchagarh’s Sadar Upazila.

Law enforcers confirmed their identities based on the vehicle’s registration data after the victims were found in an unrecognisable state near the Sare Noy Mail area on the Panchagarh-Banglabandha highway around 9 pm on Friday.

The heads of the victims were almost detached from their bodies, which were lying at a short distance from the vehicle, Tetulia Model Police Station Sub-Inspector Farhad Hossain said.