Two motorcycle riders found dead on Panchagarh highway

Police have recovered the bodies of two motorcycle riders on the highway in Panchagarh’s Sadar Upazila.
Law enforcers confirmed their identities based on the vehicle’s registration data after the victims were found in an unrecognisable state near the Sare Noy Mail area on the Panchagarh-Banglabandha highway around 9 pm on Friday.
The heads of the victims were almost detached from their bodies, which were lying at a short distance from the vehicle, Tetulia Model Police Station Sub-Inspector Farhad Hossain said.
The dead have been identified as Shariful Islam, 27, and his neighbour and relative, Sheikh Farid, 26, both natives of Tetulia Upazila’s Shalbahan.
Farid, accompanied by his neighbour Shariful, was travelling to his in-law’s house in the Tin Mail area on Friday.
Satmara Union Council Chairman Robiul Islam Robi said the victims were unrecognisable as they were almost decapitated. “The motorcycle helped to identify them.”
“It is believed that they died after being crushed by a speedy truck or a car, but the locals could not confirm how the accident happened.”
Informed of the matter, police and fire service personnel recovered the bodies and took them to Adhunik Sadar Hospital in Panchagarh, SI Farhad said.
The bodies have been handed over to their families after an autopsy, Tetulia Model Police Station chief Zakir Hossain said.
Police, however, could not confirm how the accident occurred. Legal action will be taken if the victims’ families file a complaint over the incident, he added.