    বাংলা

    Two motorcycle riders found dead on Panchagarh highway

    The vehicle’s registration data helps police to identify them as the victims were in an unrecognisable state

    Panchagarh Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 June 2023, 07:16 AM
    Updated : 10 June 2023, 07:16 AM

    Police have recovered the bodies of two motorcycle riders on the highway in Panchagarh’s Sadar Upazila.

    Law enforcers confirmed their identities based on the vehicle’s registration data after the victims were found in an unrecognisable state near the Sare Noy Mail area on the Panchagarh-Banglabandha highway around 9 pm on Friday.

    The heads of the victims were almost detached from their bodies, which were lying at a short distance from the vehicle, Tetulia Model Police Station Sub-Inspector Farhad Hossain said.

    The dead have been identified as Shariful Islam, 27, and his neighbour and relative, Sheikh Farid, 26, both natives of Tetulia Upazila’s Shalbahan.

    Farid, accompanied by his neighbour Shariful, was travelling to his in-law’s house in the Tin Mail area on Friday.

    Satmara Union Council Chairman Robiul Islam Robi said the victims were unrecognisable as they were almost decapitated. “The motorcycle helped to identify them.”

    “It is believed that they died after being crushed by a speedy truck or a car, but the locals could not confirm how the accident happened.”

    Informed of the matter, police and fire service personnel recovered the bodies and took them to Adhunik Sadar Hospital in Panchagarh, SI Farhad said.

    The bodies have been handed over to their families after an autopsy, Tetulia Model Police Station chief Zakir Hossain said.

    Police, however, could not confirm how the accident occurred. Legal action will be taken if the victims’ families file a complaint over the incident, he added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Salam's brother brought back his body after travelling to India through Banglabandha immigration check post in Tetulia upazila.
    Body of Bangladeshi lynched in India brought home
    Salam was beaten to death by locals at Baruapara in India in the early hours of Aug 24
    Child among five burnt in Narayanganj house fire
    5 burnt in Narayanganj house fire
    Five members of a family suffer serious wounds after an "exploding charger fan" sparked a fire in their home
    Another victim of Sylhet road crash dies, taking toll to 15
    Death toll from Sylhet road crash hits 15
    Eleven others are hospitalised with injuries after a freight truck crashed into a pick-up carrying construction workers
    A truck is left in a crumpled heap following a head-on collision with a pick-up van in Sylhet's Dakshin Surma Upazila.
    14 dead in Sylhet road accident
    A truck collided head-on with a pick-up van carrying construction workers in Dakshin Surma, killing 11 people instantly

    Opinion

    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan