15 injured after bus flips over in Dhaka's Jatrabari

At least 15 people have been injured after a bus veered out of control and overturned in the capital's Jatrabari.

The accident occurred in the Matuail area around 6:30 am on Friday, according to the police.

The bus, operated by Bandhan Paribahan, was on its way to Narayanganj, said Jatrabari Police SI Nadim Munshi. But there are some reports that it was struck by a truck from behind, he added.

All passengers on the bus suffered injuries to some degree. Fifteen of them were later admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, according to Inspector Bachchu Mia of DMCH's Police Outpost.

The fire service was not informed of the incident, according to Control Room Officer Khaleda Yasmin.

The bus was seized after the crash, but its driver managed to flee, said SI Nadim.