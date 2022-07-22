July 22 2022

    বাংলা

    15 injured after bus flips over in Dhaka's Jatrabari

    The bus was on its way to Narayanganj when it lost control and overturned in Jatrabari's Matuail

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 July 2022, 5:31 AM
    Updated : 22 July 2022, 5:31 AM

    At least 15 people have been injured after a bus veered out of control and overturned in the capital's Jatrabari.

    The accident occurred in the Matuail area around 6:30 am on Friday, according to the police.

    The bus, operated by Bandhan Paribahan, was on its way to Narayanganj, said Jatrabari Police SI Nadim Munshi. But there are some reports that it was struck by a truck from behind, he added.

    All passengers on the bus suffered injuries to some degree. Fifteen of them were later admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, according to Inspector Bachchu Mia of DMCH's Police Outpost.

    The fire service was not informed of the incident, according to Control Room Officer Khaleda Yasmin.

    The bus was seized after the crash, but its driver managed to flee, said SI Nadim.

    RELATED STORIES
    Erosion hits Jamuna embankment in Sirajganj again
    Jamuna erodes Sirajganj embankment again
    Around 80 metres of land was swallowed by the mighty river in May
    Fire guts 69 shops and a house in Rangamati's Baghaichhari
    Fire guts 69 shops, a home in Rangamati
    It took firefighters almost two and a half hours to douse the blaze in the remote Baghaichhari Upazila. But no casualties were reported
    Passenger caught with gold bars worth Tk 10m at Chattogram airport
    12 gold bars seized at Chattogram airport
    A traveller from the UAE was caught with the gold bars, worth an estimated Tk 10 million
    Five workers die after train ploughs through passenger vehicle in Gopalganj
    A train has ploughed through a local passenger vehicle, known as bhot-bhoti, carrying construction workers in Gopalganj and left five people dead.

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher