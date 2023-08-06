    বাংলা

    High Court orders investigation into money laundering allegations against S Alam

    The Daily Star says Alam bought huge amounts of properties abroad, including a business empire worth about $1 billion in Singapore, without permission from Bangladesh Bank 

    The High Court has ordered an investigation into a newspaper report that Mohammad Saiful Alam, owner of the business conglomerate S Alam Group, invested a huge amount of money abroad without Bangladesh Bank’s clearance.      

    The panel of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order with a set of rules after lawyer Syed Syedul Haque brought the court’s attention to the report on Sunday. 

    The Daily Star in the Aug 4 report titled “S Alam’s Aladin’s Lamp” said Alam bought huge amounts of properties abroad, including a business empire worth about $1 billion in Singapore, without permission from Bangladesh Bank.  

    “We, along with the people, are also aggrieved about incidents of money laundering,” Justice Nazrul said in the hearing. 

    Lawyer Sayedul said the court ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission and others to submit a report after investigating the allegations of money laundering against Alam within two months. 

    It also asked why the failure of the Financial Intelligence Unit, the ACC and the central bank to prevent money laundering in this case would not be declared as illegal. 

    Deputy Attorney General Saifuddin Khaled and ACC counsel Mohammad Khurshid Alam Khan were also present. 

    According to the report, S Alam Group owner Alam has built a business empire in Singapore worth at least about $1 billion. 

    But there is no record of him taking any permission from Bangladesh Bank to invest or transfer any funds abroad. 

    The central bank has so far allowed 17 companies to invest outside the country, but S Alam is not on that list. 

    Yet in Singapore, Alam bought at least two hotels, two homes, one retail space, and other properties over the last decade, all the while seeking to remove his name from the paper trails, The Daily Star said, citing documents.

