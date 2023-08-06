High Court orders investigation into money laundering allegations against S Alam

The High Court has ordered an investigation into a newspaper report that Mohammad Saiful Alam, owner of the business conglomerate S Alam Group, invested a huge amount of money abroad without Bangladesh Bank’s clearance.

The panel of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order with a set of rules after lawyer Syed Syedul Haque brought the court’s attention to the report on Sunday.

The Daily Star in the Aug 4 report titled “S Alam’s Aladin’s Lamp” said Alam bought huge amounts of properties abroad, including a business empire worth about $1 billion in Singapore, without permission from Bangladesh Bank.