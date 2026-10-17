Tarique says July Uprising was only the beginning of young people’s duty to rebuild country

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has urged students to help rebuild Bangladesh and make it more liveable, saying the country’s future rests with them.

Visiting his former school Dhaka Residential Model College on Saturday, he recalled the July Uprising as proof that young people can bring change through unity.

But taking part in a movement, he said, did not end their responsibility.

“I have two requests for you: keep the country clean and plant more trees. This is your country, and its responsibility is yours too,” he told students.

The prime minister left home at 9:10am and made surprise visits to 13 locations in four and a half hours, including hospitals, schools and staff quarters.

He expressed dissatisfaction with unhygienic conditions and management shortcomings at several places, Shiplu said.

He visited Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital in Uttara, followed by Rajuk Uttara Model College, Mirpur Cantonment Public School and College, the National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh, Paikpara Staff Quarters, Government Bangla College, Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute in Agargaon, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital, Dhaka Residential Model College, Dhanmondi Government Boys’ High School, Kalabagan Staff Quarters and government officers’ and employees’ quarters in Azimpur.

He urged young people to keep their homes, schools and surroundings clean and raise awareness among others, saying the government could not make the country liveable alone.

At Government Bangla College, Tarique encouraged Bangladesh National Cadet Corps and Scouts members to plant more trees.