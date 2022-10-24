High tides leave 13 trawlers in tatters as Cyclone Sitrang sweeps along St Martin’s Island

Towering waves caused by tidal surges have crashed onto the coasts of St Martin’s Island and damaged 13 fishing trawlers as Cyclone Sitrang swept in, though no casualties have been reported.
Md Mujibur Rahman, Union Parishad chairman of St Martin’s Island, said the incident occurred on the southeast coast of the island around 11 am on Monday.
“The sea is turbulent due to Cyclone Sitrang. Seven of the damaged vessels were ripped apart while six were partially damaged. Many trees were uprooted by the stormy winds.”
Jahangir Alam, general secretary of the service trawlers owners’ association on St Martin’s Island, said: “No boats, trawlers or ships are operational due to the cyclonic storm. The fishing boats and trawlers have returned to the coasts from the sea. More than 300 boats, trawlers, and speedboats are anchored in the pier.”
Gusty winds began blowing in the afternoon and the tide waters have risen by 4-5 feet, threatening to inundate the island.
Mujibur said some tourists were visiting the island amid the calamitous weather. Local authorities, including volunteers and tourist police, were announcing caution to prevent them from getting into the water.
Md Erfanul Haque Chowdhury, assistant commissioner working as an additional Teknaf UNO, said the Union Parishad was instructed to keep cyclone shelters and multi-storey buildings open to local residents for refuge.
He said all necessary arrangements, including dry food and water, were in place for the locals.