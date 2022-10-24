High tides leave 13 trawlers in tatters as Cyclone Sitrang sweeps along St Martin’s Island

Towering waves caused by tidal surges have crashed onto the coasts of St Martin’s Island and damaged 13 fishing trawlers as Cyclone Sitrang swept in, though no casualties have been reported.

Md Mujibur Rahman, Union Parishad chairman of St Martin’s Island, said the incident occurred on the southeast coast of the island around 11 am on Monday.

“The sea is turbulent due to Cyclone Sitrang. Seven of the damaged vessels were ripped apart while six were partially damaged. Many trees were uprooted by the stormy winds.”