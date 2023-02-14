Music, festivities fill the air as Dhaka welcomes spring

As the wheel of seasons rolls along, spring has returned once more as the crimson hue of Palash and Shimul flowers colour the firmament. The gentle breeze brings to mind the verses of eminent poets heralding what is known in Bangladesh as the king of seasons.

Tuesday was the first day of spring according to the Bengali calendar. It coincided with Valentine’s Day, fondly called the ‘Day of Love’ by the Bengali people. The mirth and merriment doubled for the people in Dhaka who celebrated both festivals.

The capital turned into a sea of colours, with men and women adorned in bright outfits taking to the streets to celebrate the season. Flowers filled the Shahbagh intersection, the Fine Arts Institute, TSC and the Public Library.