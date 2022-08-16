    বাংলা

    Motorcyclist dies after collision with truck in Dhaka's Banani

    A truck ploughed into the two-wheeler under a footbridge in Banani

    Published : 16 August 2022, 04:57 AM
    Updated : 16 August 2022, 04:57 AM

    A motorcycle rider has died after a truck ploughed into the two-wheeler in Dhaka's Banani.

    The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Ahmed Shuvo. A native of Madaripur, Shuvo was pursuing a master's degree while working at Farmgate Delta Pharmacy, a drug store.

    The incident occurred under a footbridge in Banani around 11 pm on Monday, according to the police.

    The motorcycle was initially involved in a collision with an autorickshaw before being rammed by a truck, said Banani Police Station chief Nure Azam. Shuvo was flung from the vehicle on impact and died instantly.

    The trucker fled the scene with his vehicle. Efforts are underway to track down the truck and the autorickshaw, said Azam.

