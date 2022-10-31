    বাংলা

    Bangladesh orders two more police officers into retirement

    The directive arrives two weeks after three other officers were sent into compulsory retirement

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 Oct 2022, 11:35 AM
    Updated : 31 Oct 2022, 11:35 AM

    The government has sent two additional deputy inspectors general into compulsory retirement, just two weeks after ordering three superintendents of police to step down.

    In separate notices on Monday, the home ministry said the two officers are being let go in the “public interest as per the Public Service Employment Act”.

    The two officers are the Criminal Investigation Department’s Additional DIG Md Alamgir Alam and Tourist Police Additional DIG Md Mahbub Hakim.

    On Oct 18, the government sent three SPs into compulsory retirement two days after Information Secretary Mokbul Hossain was asked to resign before the end of his tenure.

