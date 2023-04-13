Separate ferry for motorcyclists to cross Padma during Eid as bridge remains off-limits

A ferry will be used exclusively for motorcyclists to cross the Padma river during the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday, as the Padma Bridge remains out of bounds for them.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan announced the decision after a meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday.
Motorcyclists returning home will make their ferry journey from Shimulia Ghat in Munshiganj to Majhirkandi Ghat in Shariatpur to cross the river.
Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation, or BIWTC, said motorcycles can use ferries to cross the Padma for 11 days during Eid and five days before and after the day of the biggest religious festival in the country.
After the government banned motorcycles from the Padma Bridge following congestion, disorder and a deadly accident on the day of its opening, motorcyclists who tried to cross the river by ferry suffered immensely due to the closure of river transport services at Shimulia.
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader had previously said that there would be no obstacles to riding motorcycles on highways during Eid.
Trucks transporting construction materials such as rods and cement will not be allowed to cross the river by ferries for three days prior to Eid.
According to SM Ashikuzzaman, a director at the BIWTC, the VIP ferry terminal at Shimulia in Munshiganj’s Louhajang Upazila is ready for motorcycle crossings.
A medium-sized ferry will be available initially, but more ferries will join the fleet if the demand surges.