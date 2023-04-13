Separate ferry for motorcyclists to cross Padma during Eid as bridge remains off-limits

A ferry will be used exclusively for motorcyclists to cross the Padma river during the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday, as the Padma Bridge remains out of bounds for them.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan announced the decision after a meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Motorcyclists returning home will make their ferry journey from Shimulia Ghat in Munshiganj to Majhirkandi Ghat in Shariatpur to cross the river.