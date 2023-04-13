    বাংলা

    Separate ferry for motorcyclists to cross Padma during Eid as bridge remains off-limits

    Motorcyclists returning home will make their ferry journey from Shimulia Ghat in Munshiganj to Majhirkandi Ghat in Shariatpur

    Senior CorrespondentMunshiganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 April 2023, 08:47 PM
    Updated : 12 April 2023, 08:47 PM

    A ferry will be used exclusively for motorcyclists to cross the Padma river during the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday, as the Padma Bridge remains out of bounds for them. 

    Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan announced the decision after a meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday. 

    Motorcyclists returning home will make their ferry journey from Shimulia Ghat in Munshiganj to Majhirkandi Ghat in Shariatpur to cross the river. 

    Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation, or BIWTC, said motorcycles can use ferries to cross the Padma for 11 days during Eid and five days before and after the day of the biggest religious festival in the country. 

    After the government banned motorcycles from the Padma Bridge following congestion, disorder and a deadly accident on the day of its opening, motorcyclists who tried to cross the river by ferry suffered immensely due to the closure of river transport services at Shimulia. 

    Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader had previously said that there would be no obstacles to riding motorcycles on highways during Eid. 

    Trucks transporting construction materials such as rods and cement will not be allowed to cross the river by ferries for three days prior to Eid. 

    According to SM Ashikuzzaman, a director at the BIWTC, the VIP ferry terminal at Shimulia in Munshiganj’s Louhajang Upazila is ready for motorcycle crossings. 

    A medium-sized ferry will be available initially, but more ferries will join the fleet if the demand surges.

    RELATED STORIES
    Watermelons galore in Dhaka
    Watermelons galore in Dhaka
    Huge lots of watermelons arrived at Dhaka’s Waiz Ghat from the south on trawlers and trucks.
    Migrants claiming to be from Darfur, Sudan cross the English Channel in an inflatable boat near Dover, Britain, Aug 4, 2021.
    4 die in migrant shipwrecks off Tunisia
    The coast guard rescued 53 others off the southern city of Sfax, two of whom are in critical condition
    Pope Francis presides over the Good Friday Passion of the Lord service in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Apr 7, 2023.
    Cold weather forces pope to skip outdoor service
    Doctors ordered him to skip an outdoor evening ‘Way of the Cross’ procession at Rome's Colosseum after being hospitalised last week for bronchitis
    People scale traffic median to cross street
    People scale traffic median to cross street
    Candidates risked their lives to cross the busy Airport Road by scaling a traffic median in the MES area with an underpass next to them after bank recruitment exams on Friday, Mar 31, 2023.

    Opinion

    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan