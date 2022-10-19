    বাংলা

    Stabbing death of worker shuts Chattogram wholesale market again

    Workers at the key wholesale market resumed their strike after Md Masud succumbed to his injuries in a Chattogram hospital

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 19 Oct 2022, 08:56 AM
    Updated : 19 Oct 2022, 08:56 AM

    Workers at Chattogram’s Khatunganj, one of the key wholesale markets of Bangladesh, have resumed a strike after the death of a fellow worker, who was allegedly stabbed over a dispute with a pickup driver.

    Md Masud succumbed to his wounds in Chattogram Medical College Hospital on Wednesday, said Kotwali Police Station chief Jahedul Kabir.

    Masud used to unload products in the market. But on Monday, he had an altercation with a pickup driver, after which the driver brought a few men who stabbed Masud in the evening. He was taken to CMCH in critical condition after the attack.

    In the wake of the incident, the workers launched protests demanding the arrest of the assailants on Tuesday. The demonstrations crippled the Khatunganj market.

    They eventually had called off the strike on Tuesday following a meeting with merchants. But the protests flared again on news of Masud's death. They are preparing to hold Masud’s funeral prayer in the market.

    Abdul Quader, finance secretary of Greater Khatunganj Goods Loading-Unloading Workers Union, said the strike will continue until the assailants are arrested.

    No goods were unloaded or supplied from the warehouses on Wednesday.

    The workers led out a procession from the market, but there has been no chaos yet, the Kotwali Police Station chief said.

    Nobel Chakma, an additional commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, said Masud’s son started a case against three people, including the pickup driver, over the incident. “We’ve launched an operation to catch the suspects.”

