Stabbing death of worker shuts Chattogram wholesale market again

Workers at Chattogram’s Khatunganj, one of the key wholesale markets of Bangladesh, have resumed a strike after the death of a fellow worker, who was allegedly stabbed over a dispute with a pickup driver.

Md Masud succumbed to his wounds in Chattogram Medical College Hospital on Wednesday, said Kotwali Police Station chief Jahedul Kabir.

Masud used to unload products in the market. But on Monday, he had an altercation with a pickup driver, after which the driver brought a few men who stabbed Masud in the evening. He was taken to CMCH in critical condition after the attack.